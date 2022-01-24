Score 20% off Amazon Essentials fashion today

Looking for new clothing that is both lightweight and fashionable? If that's the case, check out Amazon Essentials styles today for 20% off.
My Amazon Essentials women's lightweight water-resistant puffer coat has served me well. It has made a significant difference when adapting to weather changes. When it's freezing outside, I can layer for warmth and on warmer days, wearing this coat is a breeze rather than a burden. If this coat is any indication of the Essentials line, you'll most likely be satisfied. If you don't need a coat you can always check out other Amazon brands like Goodthreads and Daily Ritual too. Here's a few options for coats and warmer clothing for the colder weather, but head over to Amazon for more.
- Amazon Essentials men's lightweight water-resistant packable puffer jacket (except for large): $31
- Amazon Essentials men's full-zip polar fleece jacket (except for extra small): $22
- Amazon Essentials women's full zip polar fleece jacket (except for small and extra large): $23
- Daily Ritual women's 100% cotton mock-neck sweater (except for extra large): $24
- Amazon Essentials women's lightweight open-front cardigan sweater (except for extra small and large): $25