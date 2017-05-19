Scooby-Doo meets 'Supernatural' in planned crossover episode

Ruh-roh, Winchester boys! Fantasy-horror series "Supernatural" will cross with famed cartoon "Scooby-Doo" for an animated episode next season.

When the announcement came at the CW Upfronts on Thursday, some people thought it was a joke, but Entertainment Weekly notes the crossover has been confirmed.

An image of the animated Winchester boys posing with Scooby was shown at the event, with not much else revealed.

It's a natural mix, when you think about it. If there's anyone who can teach Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) something they don't know about ghost hunting, it's Shag and Scoob. We're fine with the concept, on one condition. NOBODY tell Scooby's annoying little nephew, Scrappy-Doo, this is happening.