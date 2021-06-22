Scooby Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog team up in Straight Outta Nowhere

Warner Bros.

What happens when you take two of TV's most iconic, terrified cartoon dogs and place them in one bizarre, crossover movie?

The answer is Straight Outta Nowhere, the Warner Bros movie starring both Scooby Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog.

It's a movie that dares to stretch the limits of style and aesthetics by trying to squeeze to unique animation styles into one movie. Scooby Doo has the most cultural cache of the two, having been around since 1969, but Courage the Cowardly Dog has been tremendously successful since its release in 1999 on the Cartoon Network.

"Merging the two worlds in a cohesive manner was one of the most challenging aspects of production," said Cecilia Aranovich, who is directing the movie. "But I feel we found the right balance by bringing in the design elements and the color palette from the Courage world, as well as infusing Scooby and the gang with the more over-the-top takes and reactions that are so characteristic of Courage.

The movie is heading to digital platforms and DVD on September 14 this year.