Someone page Michonne, the katana-wielding warrior from "The Walking Dead." A Japanese company has made a batch of four different scissors styles based on katana (traditional swords) used by famed Japanese samurai.
Nikken Cutlery is offering the styles, each based on the personal swords of a different historical Japanese warrior. Each comes with a scabbard and display stand.
Three of the pairs are priced at 3,800 yen apiece ($34.85 US, £27.23, AU$44.09) -- pricey for a regular pair of scissors, but not too bad for a collector's item or a gift for a Japanophile.
One very special style sells for 15,000 yen ($137.64 US, £107.48, AU$174.07). That pair is based on Namazu Otoshiro, a sword owned by 17th century shogun Tokugawa Ieyasu and "named for its resemblance to the curved, sinuous tail of a catfish," according to SoraNews24. Only 100 pairs of that style will be produced, so if that's your Japanese jam, get it now.
The scissors are being sold through a crowdfunding site, but their goal has already been reached, so it looks like they'll actually be made.
The elegant design of a katana has been applied to other items. I just returned from a rainy trip to Japan, and even the umbrella I bought there was styled to look like a samurai sword. (And no, I didn't attempt to take it on the plane in carry-on luggage -- it was packed in a checked bag for the flight home. I don't want to end up on the TSA Instagram account like the owner of Satan's fidget spinner.)
Apparently I should've also stocked up on office supplies as well.
