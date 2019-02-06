People with pacemakers may not need to undergo surgery to replace the battery, if early research pans out.
Researchers at Dartmouth University are working on a thin polymer applied to existing pacemakers that could harvest the heart's mechanical energy to charge the battery, a study released last month has reported. Otherwise, the typical lifespan of a pacemaker battery is five to 10 years, according to the nonprofit John Hopkins Medicine.
The modified device has gone through a first round of animal studies, and researchers are looking at a five-year time frame for getting it out to humans, according to the MIT Technology Review.
The researchers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Scientists want to power pacemakers with energy from your heart
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.