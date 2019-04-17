Scientists restore pig brain function 4 hours after death with 'artificial blood'

Jo Parsons/Getty

Challenging the notion of death itself, researchers have successfully restored the cellular activity, blood vessel architecture and circulatory function of a pig brain, reanimating the organ four hours after death.

Taking the brains of dead pigs from a meat packing plant, researchers at Yale University, led by Nenad Sestan, pumped a special, proprietary solution through the porcine grey matter. It's generally believed that once blood flow to the brain is restricted, its network of tiny vessels become clogged and cellular death is rapid. But the team connected the brains to their solution four hours after death and found it protected them from naturally degrading after death.

The findings, to be published in the journal Nature on April 18, describe their preservation solution, dubbed BrainEx, which was able to preserve the structure of their test ungulates thinking box up to 10 hours after death -- opening up a new way to study brain function. The researchers note that while the structure and cellular activity of the brain was protected, this did not bring the pigs back from the dead.

"At no point did we observe the kind of organized electrical activity associated with perception, awareness, or consciousness," said Zvonimir Vrselja, a co-author on the paper, in a statement.

"Clinically defined, this is not a living brain, but it is a cellularly active brain."

BrainEx is described as a "pulsatile perfusion system", which means it intermittently pumps the researcher's special solution through the brains vast architecture of blood vessels. The solution itself is made up of an acellular, hemoglobin-based formula that does not coagulate, which is warmed to normal body temperature.

Stefano G. Daniele/Zvonimir Vrselja/Sestan Laboratory/Yale School of Medicine

The team compared the brains of dead pigs connected to the BrainEx system with those that did not receive the treatment, demonstrating the potential for the solution to restore the structure of small blood vessels, activate metabolism and reduce cell death.

If your own brain immediately jumps to whether or not this would be possible in humans, there are a few caveats. First, the specially formulated solution -- the "artificial blood" -- that the team used does not contain the same makeup found in human blood. It also poses big ethical questions and forces us to reconsider the definitions of death.

A year ago, MIT Technology Review discussed Sestan's work with BrainEx and the idea of the "brain in a bucket". Such an advance in technology may enable scientists to pump the BrainEx solution through postmortem human samples to study diseases and treatments that would otherwise be impossible to investigate in a living human. But the idea of re-animating the brain in a bucket outside the body asks questions of consciousness and feeling.

If the technology advanced enough -- and if there was electrical activity -- would that be considered "thought" or "consciousness"? Or do we need to be connected to sensory organs for such sensations?

Those questions may remain unanswered as the way forward will likely be focused on applications such as stroke therapy or understanding how drug treatments might affect the way brains are wired.

"The new technology opens up opportunities to examine complex cell and circuit connections and functions that are lost when specimens are preserved in other ways," said Andrea Beckel-Mitchener, a team lead of the BRAIN Initiative which funded the research, in a statement. "It also could stimulate research to develop interventions that promote brain recovery after loss of brain blood flow, such as during a heart attack."