Scientists genetically modify mosquitoes to resist all dengue viruses

Erik Jepsen/UC San Diego Publications

Getting a mosquito bite can be more than just annoying. If the pest is carrying a virus like dengue, it can make you sick with fever, rash and extreme pain or it can even kill you. But a team of researchers may have a solution. Scientists from the Australia national science agency CSIRO and the University of California-San Diego have engineered the first genetically modified mosquitoes resistant to spreading all four types of the dengue virus.

"Recent advances in genetic engineering technologies have made it possible to create mosquitoes with reduced vector competence, limiting their ability to acquire and transmit pathogens," scientists stated in a research paper published Thursday in the medical journal PLOS Pathogens.

Scientists modified female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with the antibody against the virus. The mosquitoes appear to be unable to spread any form of the debilitating disease.

"Once the female mosquito takes in blood, the antibody is activated and expressed -- that's the trigger," study co-author and UC-San Diego Professor Omar S. Akbari said in a statement. "The antibody is able to hinder the replication of the virus and prevent its dissemination throughout the mosquito, which then prevents its transmission to humans. It's a powerful approach."

The research could eventually change the lives of millions of people. According to the study, more than half of the world's population is at risk of contracting the virus, with 390 million infections documented annually.

"We are already in the early stages of testing methods to simultaneously neutralize mosquitoes against dengue and a suite of other viruses such as Zika, yellow fever and chikungunya," Akbari said.

The mosquitoes in the study were tested in CSIRO's bio-containment site specifically designed for research of dangerous infectious agents.

The study found that the new genetically engineered mosquitoes are potentially more efficient in fighting the spread of disease than mosquitoes armed with bacterium Wolbachia pipientis, which was approved by the EPA in 2017.