Please let's call them "unicorn chocolates."

A research team led by scientists at ETH Zurich university in Switzerland have created shimmering chocolates that seem to radiate rainbows. They didn't add any colorants to the chocolates, but they did figure out a clever way to imprint a structure on the surface of the candy to give the treats a magical glow.

"The effect is achieved simply through a surface imprint that produces what the scientists refer to as a structural color," ETH Zurich said in a statement on Thursday. "The process is similar to a chameleon, whose skin surface modulates and disperses light to display specific colors."

This is one of those brilliant inventions you may be able to experience for yourself soon. The team is developing a mold that can imprint the surface of multiple chocolates. The scientists are already in talks with chocolate companies to bring the shimmering delectables to market.

In a world obsessed with colorful foods, these scintillating sweets are destined for stardom.