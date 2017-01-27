Social media tries to remind us why science matters

CNET

People are shouting to the virtual heavens, perhaps into the virtual void, that science is based on facts. It's 2017. This is the world we live in now.

On Facebook, people are talking about the Doomsday Clock that represents the potential for global catastrophe. The clock just shifted closer to midnight.

Social Cues is our look at what's trending on Facebook and Twitter. Here's what people are talking about on Friday:

#WhyScienceMatters: In case the world is heading back toward the dark ages, people on Twitter are trying to remind everyone why they must trust science. You know, the thing that put people on the moon and is the magic behind the screen you're reading this on? Yep, there's a trending hashtag urging people that one of civilization's foundations actually has a purpose. This comes as a March for Science is being organized to urge the Trump administration to end its denials about climate change, which was removed from the White House website after Donald Trump's inauguration last week.

Kehlani: The R&B singer released her debut album "SweetSexySavage" overnight. It's trending on Twitter with more than 100,000 tweets. Fans are waking up to a pleasant surprise, celebrating the 18 tracks on the album like "Personal" and "Keep On."

#BoycottUber: A call to boycott Uber is gaining traction over social media. The outrage stems from Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's role as an adviser for President Trump. The hashtag #BoycottUber is trending on Twitter, with people recommending alternative ride-hailing services like Lyft a return to taxis. Uber is just the latest company to face backlash on social media for supporting Trump, joining the likes of L.L. Bean, New Balance and Yeungling. Uber did not respond to requests for comment.

The Bannon: Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon is facing sharp criticism on social media after he said the news media should "keep its mouth shut." He labeled members of the press as the "opposition party" and criticized the media for having "zero integrity, zero intelligence and no hard work" in a New York Times interview. More than 190,000 tweets are commenting on Bannon, with journalists slamming his war on the press.

Doomsday Clock: The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has declared that we're 30 seconds closer to the end of the world following the inauguration of President Trump. The Doomsday Clock, which is trending on Facebook, predicts how close humanity is to an apocalypse. The clock now points at two and a half minutes to "midnight," or the moment we all die. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists attributed the shift to Trump's rhetoric on nuclear weapons, as well as his attitude toward climate change.

Be sure to check out Social Cues' weekly roundup called T.GIF. It will pop up every Friday on CNET's Snapchat and Instagram accounts. Add us on Instagram at @CNET or on Snapchat at @CNETsnaps. Our social accounts also feature CNET Update daily and Mailbox Mondays. Join us!

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team remind us why tech stuff is cool.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.