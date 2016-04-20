Get to da Falcon! 'Schwarzenegger' does commentary for 'Force Awakens'

The Blu-ray release for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" has a ton of extra features that offer great insights into the making of director J.J. Abrams' epic sci-fi film. However, it doesn't have any audio commentaries from the cast members, the writers or even Abrams.

Hopefully, that will change in the future since Disney is bound to release new "special editions" of this and other upcoming Star Wars movies on Blu-ray and DVD. If it does, it should consider hiring comedian Will Sasso to do an audio track as Arnold Schwarzenegger offering his cinematic insights on the movie as he's watching it.

The star of "Mad TV" and Showtime's "Shameless" does a spot-on impression of the star of "The Terminator" and "Conan the Barbarian" movies, and he occasionally channels "The Running Man" in videos for his fans who follow him on Snapchat, Instagram and Vine. So he got "Schwarzenegger" to offer his thoughts on "The Force Awakens" as he's watching the movie.

Schwarzenegger doesn't hold anything back and occasionally uses a word your office HR rep would consider NSFW. So make sure you're wearing your headphones if you're around anyone who's itching to report you for violating your workplace's policy on acceptable language.

