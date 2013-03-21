Schmidt: Google Now for iOS waiting on Apple for approval

Note: Since this story was published, first Apple, then Google, told CNET that Google Now was never submitted to the App Store. See this article for more.

Google Now, the app that pulls in relevant information based on a user's location, might be being held up by Apple for inclusion in its App Store.

Speaking today at the Big Tent Summit in India, Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt was asked when Google Now would be made available to iOS devices. The coded response didn't necessarily call out Apple, but did seem to hint that the iPhone maker is playing a role in the app's availability on its platform.

"You'll need to discuss that with Apple," Schmidt said. "Apple has a policy of approving or disapproving apps that are submitted into its store, and some of them they approve and some of them they don't."

Google Now debuted at last year's Google I/O conference. The app can access calendar information, as well as e-mail, news and transportation feeds, among other data, to deliver relevant information based on a user's location. The app currently works on Android and Chrome.

Speculation surfaced that Google Now would come to iOS earlier this month when a purported promotional video showing the app in action on iOS was posted to YouTube. However, that video was swiftly taken down, making some wonder what might have been behind it. Schmidt's comments are throwing more fuel on the fire.

CNET has contacted both Apple and Google for comment on Schmidt's remarks. We will update this story when we have more information. (Note: Both Apple and Google say Google Now was never submitted to the App Store. See this article for more.)

(Via TechCrunch)