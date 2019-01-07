Schlage Encode Wi-Fi smart lock unlocks Amazon Key and Ring integration

Molly Price/CNET

Schlage's latest smart deadbolt ditches hubs for good. The Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt doesn't need the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter or a smart home hub. It connects to your home's Wi-Fi. Schlage isn't alone in the Wi-Fi deadbolt category. We've also seen built-in Wi-Fi in the Array by Hampton Connected Door Lock.

Schlage will add this lock to its growing line of Amazon Key compatible smart locks. That means you can control the lock remotely from the Key app and use it as part of the Key delivery service kit (you'll also need a compatible smart camera like the Amazon Cloud Cam). The Key skill in your Alexa app allows voice control of the lock.

The team at Schlage say the lock will soon integrate with Ring devices as well, allowing you to lock or unlock your Schlage Encode from the Ring live feed of your doorbell or camera in the Ring app.

Pricing and availability details have not been released yet, but we expect to see the Schlage Encode hit shelves sometime this year.

