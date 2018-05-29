Schlage announced today in a press release that the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt now works with Google Assistant. The update was announced earlier this year at CES, and today that functionality finally goes live.

Schlage

You'll now be able to control your Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt using Google Assistant voice controls. Ask Google to control your lock by saying things like, "OK, Google, lock my door" or "OK, Google, is my door locked?". There is no voice control for unlocking with Google Assistant, though Amazon Alexa voice unlocking via PIN debuted earlier this month for the Schlage Sense and Schlage Connect deadbolts.

To use Google Assistant, you will need the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter, which Schlage sells separately for $69. With the adapter installed, you'll have remote access to your lock with the Schlage Sense app, as well as voice assistant compatibility.

Schlage already works with Alexa and Apple HomeKit. The long-awaited Google Assistant update puts Schlage back in the game among smart locks like the August Smart Lock, August Smart Lock Pro and the Kwikset Obsidian, all of which have had Google Assistant compatibility for quite a while.