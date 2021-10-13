Liz Isenberg

It was about 20 minutes into my interview with Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire when she declared us best friends. She was my guest on CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast to discuss her new show on Epix, called Chapelwaite. She stars along with Academy Award-winning actor Adrian Brody in the series, adapted from a Stephen King short story.

I've interviewed many talented actors and artists for I'm So Obsessed, but what made talking with Hampshire such a high point was her humor, empathy and relatability. She was happy to share how wonderful it was working with Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara on Schitt's Creek. She was vulnerable and shared the awkwardness she felt after publications wrote clickbait headlines and stories based on things she discussed during an interview with Demi Lovato.

Hampshire made me feel like a friend instead of just a fan. Being a nice person was a theme that came up several times during our 30-minute chat. She shared how Levy and O'Hara on Schitt's Creek would out-nice everyone else.

"They are so Canadian, to the point where they are so polite. If somebody offers them coffee, they will be like, 'no, no, no.' And they will go get the entire crew coffee. And then you feel, next to them, like you're an asshole because you're not getting everyone coffee," said Hampshire.

Epix

Then there's Chapelwaite, which takes place in the 1850s and is based on the King short story Jerusalem's Lot. Hampshire's character, Rebecca Morgan, was added to the series as a balance to Brody's character, Captain Boone.

"It's basically about this man, Charles Boone, who brings his children back to his ancestral home that he's been bestowed and ends up having to battle the darkness within," said Hampshire. "Then I come a knockin' in the guise of being a governess. But really I am a writer who has a story and I'm having writer's block. So I go into this house thinking it's going to be a lot of info for me and ultimately I get more info than I bargained for."



Chapelwaite is an excellently balanced tale of horror and drama, and you can watch it on Epix with new episodes coming out every Sunday.

During my interview with Hampshire we discuss her obsession with interior design and architect Horace Gifford. She opens up about never having seen an episode of Friends. And she explains how author Stephen King has showed up in her life several times. For example, she once dressed for Halloween as "Stevie King," a hybrid of the writer and her character Stevie from Schitt's Creek. She has yet to hear from King.

