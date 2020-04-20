CNET también está disponible en español.

Schitt's Creek producer made sitcom mashups to fill the Rose family-shaped hole in our hearts

Maybe we'll stop feeling like disgruntled pelicans now.

Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) and David Rose (Dan Levy) in season one of Schitt's Creek.

 Netflix/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek came to an end earlier this month, after six seasons. If you're missing the Rose family and the rest of the quirky crew, the show's producer Calum Shanlin has the antidote, and took to Twitter to become the hero we didn't know we needed. 

"I took the first post-finale off to relax and all I've done is recreate sitcom openings, but with Schitt's Creek," Shanlin tweeted last week.  

Read more: 12 funny TV shows to distract you during the coronavirus lockdown

Schitt's Creek premiered in 2015 and told the story of the wealthy Rose family -- Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O' Hara), David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) -- who suddenly find themselves penniless. The family finds an unexpected silver lining moving to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke. 

Even though I've only watched season one so far, these posts gave me all the feels. Check out Calum's mashups here: