Schitt's Creek producer made sitcom mashups to fill the Rose family-shaped hole in our hearts

Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek came to an end earlier this month, after six seasons. If you're missing the Rose family and the rest of the quirky crew, the show's producer Calum Shanlin has the antidote, and took to Twitter to become the hero we didn't know we needed.
"I took the first post-finale off to relax and all I've done is recreate sitcom openings, but with Schitt's Creek," Shanlin tweeted last week.
Schitt's Creek premiered in 2015 and told the story of the wealthy Rose family -- Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O' Hara), David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) -- who suddenly find themselves penniless. The family finds an unexpected silver lining moving to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.
Even though I've only watched season one so far, these posts gave me all the feels. Check out Calum's mashups here:
