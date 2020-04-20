Schitt's Creek producer made sitcom mashups to fill the Rose family-shaped hole in our hearts

Netflix/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek came to an end earlier this month, after six seasons. If you're missing the Rose family and the rest of the quirky crew, the show's producer Calum Shanlin has the antidote, and took to Twitter to become the hero we didn't know we needed.

"I took the first post-finale off to relax and all I've done is recreate sitcom openings, but with Schitt's Creek," Shanlin tweeted last week.

Schitt's Creek premiered in 2015 and told the story of the wealthy Rose family -- Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O' Hara), David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) -- who suddenly find themselves penniless. The family finds an unexpected silver lining moving to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

Even though I've only watched season one so far, these posts gave me all the feels. Check out Calum's mashups here:

Schitt's Creek, but make it Parks and Rec pic.twitter.com/N9lJYqDo7E — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

Schitt's Creek, but make it Friends pic.twitter.com/MviLIEBUxE — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

Schitt's Creek, but make it the Office pic.twitter.com/dhfG5NPa7F — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

Schitt's Creek, but make it 30 Rock pic.twitter.com/3w7GZPlToS — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

Schitt's Creek, but make it Brooklyn Nine-Nine pic.twitter.com/7SXFc5HKsS — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

oh and here's the OG in case you missed it



(I'm done now)https://t.co/mKPHSFj4h7 — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

Schitt's Creek, but make it HIMYM pic.twitter.com/fBmOTzVwhI — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 17, 2020