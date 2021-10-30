Now playing: Watch this: Here are 5 techno-horror themed films you may have never...

It's the spookiest time of year, and for some of us that means carefully curated horror-movie marathons. We here at CNET of course lean towards the tech/geek side of the genre so we figured it'd only be fair to share some of our favorites with you.

Most are already aware of the likes of the controversial Stephen King classic "Lawnmower Man," (even though King would likely be at the front of the line to disavow that film.) Other favorites include David Cronenberg's "Videodrome" and even the holiday cult-classic "Gremlins" fits the category. But there are a plethora of movies that flew under the radar that are at least as capable of scaring the bejesus out of you (or at least make you shiver in your gaming chair while looking at your Roomba sideways).

Stay Alive (2006)

'Your video game is haunted and it's out to get you'

Available to rent on Apple TV+, Youtube, Amazon Prime, Vudu

Existenz (1999)

'Cronenberg takes on virtual reality'

Available to stream on Paramount+ and rent on Amazon Prime

Host (2020)

'A Zoom séance brings about unwelcome guests'

Available to stream on Shudder and rent on Amazon Prime

Searching (2020)

'John Cho is a dad who's daughter goes missing and he uses the internet (accurately and believably) to try and track her down'

Available to stream on IMDBtv via Amazon Prime

Pulse (2001)

'The dead reach out through the internet... they reach too far'

Available to stream on Hoopla and Kanopy for students or library card holders

The Ghost in the Machine (1993)

'A serial killer gets zapped into the internet and makes your smart home a 'smart HELL'

Available to stream on HBO Max

Tetsuo the Iron Man (1989)

'Body horror about a man slowly transformed into a machine'

Available to stream on Arrow

Countdown (2019)

'An app knows when you will die'

Available to stream on Hulu

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

'Stephen King is on so much cocaine and now we are afraid of semi-trucks'

Available to rent on Amazon Prime, Google, Apple TV+, Youtube, Vudu