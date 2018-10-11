CNET también está disponible en español.

Scarlett Johansson will reportedly make $15 million on upcoming Black Widow film

This paycheck would match what some of Johansson's male co-stars have earned in the past.

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly getting $15 million for the upcoming Black Widow movie. 

Scarlett Johansson could be getting a big paycheck for her upcoming standalone Black Widow movie. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday, Johansson is set to earn $15 million, a figure equal to what Chris Evans (who has played Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (who has played Thor) earned in Avengers: Infinity War, as well as their own latest standalone movies.

Marvel Studios, Johansson and The Hollywood Reporter didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. 

In a statement to Hollywood Reporter, though, a spokesperson for Marvel said "Marvel Studios disputes the accuracy of these numbers, and as a matter of policy, we never publicly disclose salaries or deal terms."

Johansson has played the superhero Black Widow in six movies.

