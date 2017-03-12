Scarlett Johansson's Trump-loving dog skewers liberals

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image SNL/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Some of my liberal friends are among the most conservative people I know.

You can't say this in their presence. You can't believe that. And as for free speech on university campuses, sure, as long it's speech they freely believe in.

"Saturday Night Live" decided to offer a little fair balance, as it skewered a scientific community that can sometimes lean so far to the left that it's lying down on its left ear.

Here we have Scarlett Johansson and two pseudo-scientific colleagues making a presentation to venture capitalists.

The revolutionary technology on display here is a machine that translates a dog's thoughts. Johansson's character has brought her own ugly-cutie little dog, Max, to show how it works.

When Johansson asks Max what he likes, the canine replies through the machine: "I like park and leash. And I like Trump. He's my man."

Oh, no. You can't say that in this setting. The VCs are stunned. Johansson insists it's a glitch.

"There's no glitch," says Max. "Donald Trump is our president. He carried the Electoral College fair and square."

What are you to do when your new invention has unintended consequences? As the scientists undergo existential meltdown, Max explains about President Trump: "I know he has issues, but one big change is better than business as usual."

Johansson tries to reason with Max. "Don't you want me to have a choice over my own body?" she says.

"You didn't give me a choice when you cut off my balls," replies Max, with startling logic.

The SNL skit ends with a plea to understand each other's point of view. Oh, what chance is there of that happening?

In the fact-free zone we now live in, science is being derided as blithely as the president's propensity to golf.

There are too many trigger words that put us off even listening to one another. If ever there was a time for the aliens from the planet Zorblatt 9 to arrive, it's now.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.



Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.