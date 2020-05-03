Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and more fight in lockdown battle royale

Marvel Studios

The amount of talent in Zoe Bell's YouTube collaboration is near-unbelievable. The stuntwoman pieced together home videos from over 40 stars and stuntwomen, including Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and Florence Pugh (Black Widow), trading punches to fend off coronavirus lockdown boredom.

"So bored!" Bell says at the beginning of the video. "I just want to play with my friends."

Realizing she can play with her friends through video magic, Bell cheerfully jump-kicks the screen and we cut to Lucy Lawless, aka Xena, the warrior princess. The ensuing clips transition from each new fighter via a kick or punch or, in Robbie's case, baseball bat to the screen.

Bell, a New Zealand stuntwoman and actress, worked with Lawless on Xena: Warrior Princess as her stunt double. Her impressive career covers just about every big title, from Marvel movies to Quentin Tarantino movies. No wonder she has so many unbelievable connections.