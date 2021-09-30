Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle Black Widow lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have reached a settlement agreement of the Black Widow's lawsuit against the studio, in which she accused the studio of breach of contract, The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday.

"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," Johansson said in a statement cited by THR. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come."

Terms of the settlement were not revealed.

Johansson sued Disney in July over the company's decision to stream the Marvel blockbuster on its streaming service Disney Plus simultaneously with its release in theaters. The suit alleges that Disney breached Johansson's contract by foregoing an exclusive theatrical release and that she is now missing out on millions of dollars in compensation because her pay was partly tied to the the film's box-office performance.

In what's become standard practice during the coronavirus pandemic, Disney released the film in theaters and online at the same time. But some of Hollywood's biggest stars, directors and producers, whose pay is often linked to box office performance in contracts that were devised pre-pandemi, have bristled at the strategy.

Black Widow's streaming release is allegedly projected to cost Johansson $50 million in compensation, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which cited an anonymous person familiar with her contract.