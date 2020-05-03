Say goodbye to toilet paper: Save $40 on a Brondell Swash bidet

Brondell Swash

Since the coronavirus-induced Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 began, we've recommended a number of bidets that can help you transition to a world in which jets of water clean you in ways that dead trees simply can't do. Americans seem to be weirdly bidet-averse, but as Cheapskate Rick can attest, trying one can quickly convert you to a bidet believer. Brondell Swash might seem like it's a bathroom-related onomatopoeia, but it's actually a respected bidet maker with a number of very well-reviewed models. Right now you can save $40 on either of two Brondell Swash bidets at Woot. You can get the , a savings of 16%. You can choose either the round or elongated style.

The Brondell Swash LT-89 features a hybrid heating system that heats both the water and the seat itself, along with a self-cleaning nozzle and more. The controls are mounted on the side of the seat, where you can control settings like water temperature, a choice of gentle or strong wash modes, the night light and various modes related to water pressure and massage modes. The seat even has a gentle-close lid. Over on Amazon, it's selling for the full price of $250, and has a 4.5-star rating from customers.

Not convinced? I totally get the reluctance, but remember: a bidet can pay for itself in fairly short order and is definitely better for the environment. Plus, no more trips to the store for toilet paper.

Now playing: Watch this: Smart bidet machine cleans where the sun doesn't shine

