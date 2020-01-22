Say goodbye to EA's Tetris games on your phone

EA

Farewell, mobile Tetris: This week, video game company EA removed Tetris 2011 and Tetris Blitz from the Google Play Store, and left a note to fans in the Apple App Store informing players that the Tetris apps will be retired in April.

EA did not give a reason for the decision to take the popular retro game off of the mobile platform, but it's likely due to licensing, Engadget reported.

"We have had an amazing journey with you so far but sadly, it is time to say goodbye," EA's App Store note says. "As of April 21, 2020, EA's Tetris app will be retired, and will no longer be available to play."

You can still play Tetris as usual on your iPhone before that day, the note added. If you need a Tetris fix on your phone, there are also some very similar off-brand games available in the Play Store and the App Store. This is not the last you'll see of the falling blocks game: Tetris Royale -- a multiplayer, last-person-standing version of the game from N3TWORK and The Tetris Company -- is in development for mobile now. And if you have a Nintendo Switch, you can play Tetris 99 there.

EA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

