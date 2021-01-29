Saving $50 on Tineco's Pure One X makes it a super affordable stick vacuum

Tineco

No matter what robot vacuum you own, it'll eventually disappoint you. Everyone needs a traditional vacuum for jobs too tough for their Roomba, Ecovac, Roborock or whatever robot you happen to own. That's when you'll regret still owning one one of those heavy and awkward upright vacuums. Maybe it's time to ditch your relic from the '80s and get a lightweight and maneuverable stick vacuum. Right now, you can hoover up the , $50 off the usual $229 price tag.

The Pure One X is Tineco's modestly priced stick vacuum model, sold exclusively at Walmart. It's a surprisingly powerful and full-featured alternative to Tineco's pricier models -- it features the company's iLoop sensors, which automatically adjust suction power based on the dirt and dust it senses, and it includes a four-stage HEPA sensor that can eliminate particles down to 0.3 microns. Battery life is quite respectable with an hour of runtime between charges as well.

One of its best features, though, is its light weight. Clocking in at just under three pounds, it's easy to carry around the house. It also converts with a couple of clicks to a mini handheld vacuum. And despite the low price, Tineco integrated Wi-Fi so you can pair the vacuum with a smartphone app to manage the vacuum's cleaning and maintenance.

