Save your inner child 30% off this all-terrain remote controlled car

I've always been obsessed with remote controlled stuff. Cars, boats and planes -- didn't matter, I wanted them and generally didn't get them. But one of the few nice thing about being a grown-up is getting to buy yourself the toys you didn't get as a kid, especially when they go on sale. Case in point: This GoolRC 1/12 scale off-road buggy usually sells for $170, but while supplies last, Amazon seller RC Mall is offering it for 30% off. You can get the when you apply promo code CNETCAR01 at checkout.

This is pretty much the car I fantasized about as a kid. It's built on an aluminum chassis for strength with zinc alloy gears and an aluminum shock tower with real oil-filled shocks. The 2.4GHz radio has a 300-foot range and can tolerate multiple racers at the same time with cross-talk or interference. And there's enough torque under the hood so it can drive across almost any terrain, including dirt, mud, rocky ground and sand.

And as much as I love drones and other toys that you can control with your smartphone, nothing beats a true pistol-grip RC remote control, and this car comes with exactly that.

There are several bundles on the product page -- you can choose the car with one, two or three batteries. This promo code is valid only with the two-battery version, though, which gives you a hot-swappable spare when you take the car outdoors this summer. If there is one notable downside here, it's that you only get about 10 minutes of runtime and the battery takes three hours to charge -- so you'd definitely want the spare battery regardless.

