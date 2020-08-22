Save up to half off -- plus another 10% -- on any Jackbox game right now

Jackbox Games

Way back in 1995, my favorite CD-ROM game was You Don't Know Jack. A party game that I played endlessly with friends and family, it was funny and irreverent, yet charming. Fast forward 25 years, and YDKJ can still be enjoyed in the form of various Jackbox Party Packs. If you don't know Jack, you owe it to yourself to grab one or more Jackbox games, especially now that . And now through the end of the month, you can take another 10% off when you use promo code COLLEGE at checkout.

As the promo code suggests, this is a back-to-school sale, but you don't have to be headed to college (virtually or otherwise) to take advantage. All the Jackbox Party Packs and standalone games are already discounted, some up to 50% off, and using the code takes another 10% off the top.

There are few better "party" games to play while you're sheltering at home this summer, and thanks to some internet magic, you can play Jackbox games remotely as well, so you can play with remote friends as well.

First published earlier this year. Updated with new deal details.

Now playing: Watch this: Best PS4 games to play during quarantine

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.