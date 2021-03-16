Save up to 85% on Xbox games at Microsoft right now

Few things lose value more quickly after you buy them than cars and video games. As my dad always told me, your new car loses 30% of its value the moment you drive it off the lot. And as for video games, well, you no sooner buy a game at list price and then something like this happens: Right now .

There are about 200 games marked down right now. Some are discounted just a couple of bucks while others are slashed as much as 85%. There's a lot of stuff on sale, but it helps to be a Tom Clancy fan, because there's a lot of that here. I also spy some Tomb Raider titles, the Life is Strange series, some Final Fantasy and Just Cause goodness... and more. You can browse the whole sale by clicking the button up top, or check out the list below, where I've collected the best-looking deals. In a few cases, Amazon comes close to Microsoft's sale prices -- but does not beat them.

Microsoft This tactical shooter in the Ghost Recon universe features seamless open world co-op combat, a cohesive injury system, terrain that taxes your stamina, stealth and more. It's 75% off.

The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have been deemed outcasts, segregated from the rest of society. Now an elite covert agent, Adam Jensen, is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise him and his kind. Save 85% as you continue the Deux Ex story.

Microsoft Now priced at only $3, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is a graphically updated rendition of Lara's first adventure on a deadly island. Grab it while it's 85% off.

Microsoft In Just Cause 3, you visit the Mediterranean republic of Medici, where you get to explore with complete vertical freedom – skydive, BASE jump, free dive, glide, grapple, parachute and more. The game is 80% off right now.

Microsoft Welcome back to Splinter Cell, where you play Sam Fisher, the world's deadliest operative. This title is currently 70% off.

