CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tesla earnings AOC plays Among Us iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review Netflix subscriber growth NASA Osiris-Rex Stimulus negotiation reckoning MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save up to 77% on Speck's smartly designed backpacks

The $150 Travel Backpack is now only $35, and that's just one of four designs on sale right now.

Listen
- 00:40
Deal
Savings
Price

Perhaps you've noticed that as a species, we spend a lot of time and money acquiring things that hold other things. Case in point: Everyone needs a good backpack to hold their laptop, tablet, charger and other miscellaneous belongings. If you need a thing to hold your other things, you're in luck. From now through the end of October or while supplies last, Speck is deeply discounting a number of its backpacks.

Travel Backpack: $35

You save 77%
Speck

The Travel Backpack is currently selling for $35, marked down from $150. This model is designed with air travel in mind. It transforms easily from a backpack to a duffel and has a pass-through so it can be mounted on other luggage. You'll also find a variety of thoughtful exterior pockets and an integrated TSA-approved lock. 

$35 at Speck

Business Backpack: $30

You save 70%
Speck

Speck's Business Backpack is currently on sale for $30, down from $100. It's convenient for day-to-day use or travel, thanks to a TSA-friendly laptop compartment that can accommodate portables up to 17 inches in size as well as a back panel pocket for essentials like tickets and passports. There's an integrated external USB port for quick charging access and a pass-through for mounting on luggage handles. 

$30 at Speck

Exo Module: $15

You save 63%
Speck

The Exo Module backpack is on sale for $15, down from its regular price of $40. This casual polyester bag has a laptop sleeve for laptops up to 15 inches, a second sleeve for a tablet, a water bottle holder and a pocket for your sunglasses. 

$15 at Speck

Prep Backpack: $15

You save 40%
Speck

The Prep Backpack is on sale for $15, down from its regular $25 price tag. This lightweight daily bag is made with breathable air mesh padding and contains a 15-inch laptop compartment, a middle organizational pocket and a valuables compartment that's soft-lined to avoid scratching eyeglasses. 

$15 at Speck

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.