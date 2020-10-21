Save up to 77% on Speck's smartly designed backpacks

Deal Savings Price







Perhaps you've noticed that as a species, we spend a lot of time and money acquiring things that hold other things. Case in point: Everyone needs a good backpack to hold their laptop, tablet, charger and other miscellaneous belongings. If you need a thing to hold your other things, you're in luck. From now through the end of October or while supplies last, Speck is deeply discounting a number of its backpacks.

Speck The Travel Backpack is currently selling for $35, marked down from $150. This model is designed with air travel in mind. It transforms easily from a backpack to a duffel and has a pass-through so it can be mounted on other luggage. You'll also find a variety of thoughtful exterior pockets and an integrated TSA-approved lock.

Speck Speck's Business Backpack is currently on sale for $30, down from $100. It's convenient for day-to-day use or travel, thanks to a TSA-friendly laptop compartment that can accommodate portables up to 17 inches in size as well as a back panel pocket for essentials like tickets and passports. There's an integrated external USB port for quick charging access and a pass-through for mounting on luggage handles.

Speck The Exo Module backpack is on sale for $15, down from its regular price of $40. This casual polyester bag has a laptop sleeve for laptops up to 15 inches, a second sleeve for a tablet, a water bottle holder and a pocket for your sunglasses.

Speck The Prep Backpack is on sale for $15, down from its regular $25 price tag. This lightweight daily bag is made with breathable air mesh padding and contains a 15-inch laptop compartment, a middle organizational pocket and a valuables compartment that's soft-lined to avoid scratching eyeglasses.

