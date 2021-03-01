Golden Globes winners Stimulus checks Zoom fatigue Johnson & Johnson vaccine WandaVision episode 8
Save up to 70% on Lenovo laptops and accessories right now

There are some solid deals on ThinkPads, Bose headsets and more, with free shipping.

This is typically a pretty uneventful time of year for big sales on tech, but this is precisely when Lenovo has decided to mark down gear sitewide, with discounts up to 70% on laptops and accessories. The biggest deals appear to be on older models, but if you don't need the bleeding edge in processor speeds (and you probably don't) this could be a good time to get a laptop at an discount. 

Sweetening the deal, Lenovo is doubling reward points on all electronics, so it pays to be logged in with your MyLenovo account. Don't have one? It's free, so sign up before you buy anything. You can browse all the deal at Lenovo -- laptops, desktops, electronics and accessories -- or check out our pick of some of the best deals you can get at the site right now.

ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 15-inch: $600

You save $900 with code
Lenovo

Running a new 11th generation Intel Core i3 with a generous 1TB SSD, this 15-6-inch laptop usually sells for $1,500 but can be had for $600 with promo code THINKDEAL

$600 at Lenovo

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $329

You save $50
Bose

The successor to the QuietComfort 35 II, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 usually sell for $379. You can read CNET's full review of the 700s for more details. 

$329 at Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch: $540

You save $110 with code

You can save $110 on the 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3 when you apply promo code IDEA3DEAL2 at checkout. This Intel Core i5 also brings 8GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. 

$540 at Lenovo

ThinkPad X390 Yoga 13-inch: $986

You save $1,581
Lenovo

This ThinkPad X390 Yoga is a 2-in-1 convertible, equipped with an 8th generation Intel Core i5, 13.3-inch touchscreen and 256GB SSD. 

$986 at Lenovo

