Save Up to 60% on Activewear From Amazon Today

This one-day sale has activewear that's so affordable, you'll be all set for this year's fitness goals.

Robin Mosley
Want affordable activewear that you can wear while working out or on a casual stroll? Today, Amazon has a deal for 60% off activewear for adults. 

Starter, Peak Velocity, Find and Aurique are some of the athletic apparel brands available. You can purchase compression socks, sweatshirts, cardigans and more in both men's and women's styles. The best thing about this deal is how low the prices are. The cheapest item is $7 for the adult unisex compression socks, while the most expensive is $30 for a men's waterproof puffer jacket

In general, men's jacket and shirt sizes range from small to XXL, while women's jacket and shirt sizes range from XS to large, depending on the style. There are leggings, joggers and socks included in this offer, but most of the activewear items are shirts and jackets, which are ideal for anybody looking to shape up this spring.