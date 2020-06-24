Save up to $500 on a gaming laptop from Amazon

Deal Savings Price







Stuck at home this summer? If the coronavirus pandemic has canceled your summer plans, you could pivot and use your vacation funds on a new gaming laptop. If you want to get into PC gaming or upgrade your aging setup, a new gaming laptop can certainly help fill the hours during those long summer days and hot summer nights.

Here are four gaming laptops at or near their all-time low prices on Amazon. The Acer Predator Helios model features Nvidia's older GeForce GTX graphics as does one of the two Razer Blade 15 models. The higher-end Razer Blade 15 and the Asus ROG laptops boast current GeForce RTX graphics that support real-time ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look.

Let's get to the deals.

Sarah Tew IMHO, this is the sleekest, best-looking gaming laptop on the market. This configuration features the ninth-gen Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics. Pricier configurations will provide more storage capacity and current GeForce RTX graphics, but this budget model still supplies the same, stellar Razer design. You get the sleek, aluminum unibody enclosure, thin screen bezels and customizable RGB keyboard backlighting. The 15.6-inch display features a 1,920x1,080 resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. At its current $500 discount, this is the lowest price ever for this Razer Blade 15 model. Read our Razer Blade 15 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This mobile gamer features a 15.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate powered by a ninth-gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce 1660 Ti graphics. A roomy 512GB SSD provides ample space to store games and other data, and Acer's patented AeroBlade fan should keep thermals in check without sounding like a jet engine. It was released at the end of last year for $1,500 and is now selling at its lowest price ever. We liked the larger, 17-inch version of this laptop for its aggressive styling and superthin cooling fan. Read our Acer Predator Helios 300 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Take the above Razer Blade 15 configuration and double the storage capacity to 512GB and swap out the previous-generation GTX graphics for the GeForce RTX 2060 GPU and you arrive at this model, which just saw its price drop by $200 and back to its lowest price ever. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's current RTX lineup and offers excellent bang for the buck along with support for ray tracing. Read our Razer Blade 15 review.