Save up to $500 on Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets

Microsoft is offering three of its Surface devices at discounts right now that can save you up to $500 on the Surface Book 2, $300 on the Surface Laptop 2 and $200 on the Surface Pro 6. What's the catch? Just the same theoretical quandary that comes with buying any electronics in the back half of the year: New models may well be right around the corner. In early October of last year, Microsoft updated a number of its Surface PCs, including the Surface Book 2 and Surface Pro 6, and introduced the Surface Headphones. Microsoft has yet to announce its fall plans, but if history repeats itself, we could be only a month or so away from new versions of some or all of these products.
That said: so what? These are nice discounts on pretty great Windows machines. If you're in the market for a Windows laptop, tablet or two-in-one hybrid, there's a lot to like here.
The Surface Book 2 savings range from $50 to $500. The entry-level model of this detachable 2-in-1 hybrid is $50 off at $1,099 and features a 13.5-inch display and a seventh-gen Core i5 chip, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD. You can save $400 on the 13.5-inch model by choosing the eighth-gen Core i7 CPU and 16GB of memory and either SSD option. It costs $2,099 with a 512GB SSD or $2,599 with a 1TB SSD. The 15-inch model with an eighth-gen Core i7 CPU and 16GB of memory is $500 off with any of the three SSD options. It costs $1,999 with a 256GB SSD, $2,399 with a 512GB SSD or $2,799 with a 1TB SSD. The Surface Book 2 savings end Sept. 2.
Skip the detachable keyboard and save! The Surface Laptop does not transform into a slate tablet and is simply a thin, premium laptop that starts at $999 with its current discount. The laptop features a 13.5-inch touch display and a stylish and surprisingly sturdy and stain-resistant fabric-covered interior. The entry-level model is $200 off, dropping the price to just $799. It features an eighth-gen Core i5 chip, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD. The 256GB model is $200 more, but that's still a $300 savings off the usual price. You'll also save $300 on the higher-end model: Its sale price is $1,899 and it features an eighth-gen Core i7 chip, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. The sale runs through September.
Underpowered no more: last year's move to quad-core processing make the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 6 viable as a mainstream performance laptop replacement. You'll save $200 on any configuration. With the discount, the entry-level model costs $999 and features and eighth-gen Core i5 chip, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. The higher-end configuration is on sale for $1,699 and serves up an eighth-gen Core i7 chip, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. The sale runs through September.
