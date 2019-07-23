Save up to $500 on a Samsung Galaxy S10 at Best Buy

Angela Lang/CNET

Procrastinators, rejoice! You could have saved $300 on a Samsung Galaxy S10 for Prime Day last week. Failed to pull the trigger on a purchase? That's OK -- sometimes fortune favors not the bold but the indecisive. The phones are even cheaper now.

Both Best Buy and Amazon still have the 512GB at its Prime Day price, but the savings on the 128GB model have dropped to $200. If you're willing to activate the phone at purchase, however, the savings climb to $400 or $500 at Best Buy. In addition, the smaller Galaxy S10E is $400 off, and the larger S10 Plus is $400 or $500 off with activation.

For those kicking the tires on the larger Galaxy Note and willing to spend top dollar on the latest and greatest model, keep in mind that the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be announced at Samsung's event in Brooklyn on Aug. 7.

For bargain hunters, here's what you need to know about the steeply discounted Galaxy S10 models at Best Buy.

Angela Lang/CNET Released earlier this year, the Galaxy S10 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen with a sharp image, triple rear cameras, long battery life and ability to wirelessly charge another device. It's the middle child in the S10 line between the bigger S10 Plus and smaller, cheaper S10E. If you don't want to activate it on Verizon, AT&T or Sprint, it'll cost $700 (which is still a savings of $200 off the list price). Read Samsung Galaxy S10 review

At $650, the higher-capacity 512GB model is $500 off with activation.

Angela Lang/CNET You can pay less than half the list price for the diminutive Galaxy S10E. It has a 5.8-inch flat AMOLED screen whose edges are easier to tap than the curved screen of the S10 and S10 Plus. It also lacks the telephoto lens of the larger models and has only two rear-facing cameras. Without carrier activation, the cost jumps to $550. Read Samsung Galaxy S10E review

At $450, the higher-capacity 256GB model is also $400 off with activation.

Angela Lang/CNET The big Galaxy S10 Plus boasts a roomy 6.4-inch display, three rear-facing cameras and two front-facing cameras, loads of useful camera tools and monster battery life. Despite its preponderance of cameras, nighttime and low-light shots are less effective than what you get from the Pixel 3 or Huawei Mate 20 Pro. And at this size, phablets like the Galaxy Note become more attractive. If you don't activate on a carrier, the price jumps to $800. Read Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review

At $750 and $1,100, respectively, the 512GB and 1024GB models are each $500 off with activation.