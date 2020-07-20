Save up to 50% on power accessories including a $13 wireless charging stand

Deal Savings Price





My mom once told me that you can never have too many socks. That's probably true, but I tend to believe that you can never have too many power accessories. I have so many Qi wireless chargers scattered around my house that if they were glasses of water, I'd be able to fight off an alien invasion in an M. Night Shyamalan movie. Right now, Aukey is discounting some power accessories, so I've rounded up the best deals.

Aukey Aukey's fast-charging phone stand is 50% off when you apply discount code H7ZIDQCT at checkout. It can fast-charge Samsung and iPhone models at 7.5 watts, or charge device normally at 5 watts. It can also keep your phone charging whether you orient it vertically or horizontally, and the stand comes apart to pack (mostly) flat when needed.

Aukey This USB C Car Charger is 37% off when you apply coupon code J68IW7W6 at checkout. The charger is beefier than most; it's a dual charger with both USB-C and USB-A ports, and the USB-C port is a Power Delivery connection that can deliver 21 watts of power. The other port can push out 18 watts, for charging that's almost four times faster than a standard 5-watt car charger.

Aukey Save 22% on a pair of Aukey USB-C to Lighting cables when you apply discount code E3NWMZU2 at checkout. These cables are 6.6 feet each, braided and Apple MFi-certified and support data transfers up to 480Mbps.

