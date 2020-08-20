CNET también está disponible en español.

Save up to 50% on Nintendo Switch games right now

The sale on dozens of games runs through Aug. 30.

If you're one of the lucky ones who snagged a Nintendo Switch before the Great Switch Scarcity of 2020, you might be on the lookout for some fresh new games. You probably know that games are one of the tech items you should never pay full price for (listen to the podcast below for the whole list), so you've been holding out for a sale. Well, here it is. From now through Aug. 30, you can find a collection of dozens of games on sale for up to 50% off at the Nintendo Game Store.

There's a lot of great stuff here, including awesome multiplayer games you can share with the family you're isolating at home with. Of course, be sure to browse the entire sale, but here are some of the coolest titles you can get at a discount right now:

