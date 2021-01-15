Save up to 50% on Jackbox party games right now -- then play with friends remotely

Jackbox Games

Way back in 1995, my favorite CD-ROM game was You Don't Know Jack, a party game that I played endlessly with friends and family. It was charming, funny and irreverent. Fast-forward 25 years, and YDKJ can still be enjoyed in the form of various Jackbox Party Packs. If you don't know Jack, as it were, you owe it to yourself to grab one or more Jackbox games, especially now that with games marked down up to 50%.

There are a lot of games on sale right now, including all 7 editions of the Jackbox Party Pack as well as Quiplash, Fibbage and Drawful 2. Here are some of the sale highlights:

Keep in mind that though these are party games, you don't need to be in the same room to play -- everyone uses their own phone as a game controller to input answers, and you can share the main game screen over Zoom or any other video conferencing service.

