Save up to 50% on hundreds of movies and TV shows at Vudu's end-of-year sale

Vudu

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

It's almost holiday season, when the family gathers around the TV to watch holiday classics like Die Hard and then unwind after dinner to the John Wick trilogy. Whatever your favorite films, it's a great time to indulge. On-demand streaming service Vudu seems to know this because the site has cleared the runway for a TV show and movie buying binge: From now through Jan. 4, .

In this sale you'll find more than 200 movie bundle deals and over 1,000 individual films, many of which are available in 4K -- and some of which aren't available on subscription streaming services.

Vudu has over 150 movies marked 50% off, including and . There are also more than 50 bundles priced down to 50%, like the eight-film . That's just scratching the surface; you can also find 50% TV bundles, entire TV seasons for $5 each and more.

Here's a very cool deal: The entire .

This is a great opportunity to stock up on a few of your favorite films that'll always be just a click away.

