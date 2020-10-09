Save up to 50% on genuinely great Mixtiles framed photos

Rick Broida/CNET

Regular Cheapskate readers know that when it comes to photos, there are two products I really dig: Digital photo frames, which let you see a running slideshow of your favorite pix, and Mixtiles, which are affordable 8x8-inch framed photos you can easily hang and rehang. No nails required: They rely on residue-free sticky pads.

Mixtiles normally cost $11 each, which is actually pretty reasonable. However, for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can with promo code CNET30OFF. That's one option; another is buying 10 Mixtiles and getting 10 free with code CNET10PLUS10. That's a hefty 50% savings. But read on for a couple important instructions -- including how to actually apply that code.

That link will take you to Mixtiles in your browser, but you can also use the code in the Mixtiles app for iOS and the Mixtiles app for Android. Take note, however, that once you get to checkout, there's no obvious place to apply the promo code. Instead, if you're using a desktop browser, click Let's Go, then the menu icon, then Add Promo Code. (See below.) With that done, you can now proceed with photo selection and checkout.

Rick Broida/CNET

In the app (on iOS, at least; I wasn't able to try the Android version), you can access that same menu before even tapping Let's Go. Note that it's possible you'll see slightly different pricing in the apps, but the codes will work as described above.

I ordered some Mixtiles last year (see the photo up top) and couldn't be happier with them. The prints look sharp, the colors are super-vibrant and the tiles themselves are lightweight and incredibly easy to hang. Ordering from my phone was a breeze, though the desktop interface is quite simple as well.

These are great for yourself, but great for a gift as well.

Your thoughts?

