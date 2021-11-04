Ford F-150 Lightning EV reservations Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11 Tom Hanks' Finch review Google Doodle celebrates 'father of fiber optics' PS5 restock tracker Best Black Friday deals
Save up to 50% off Pat McGrath makeup

This renowned company has some of the best makeup around, and now you can get it for less.

Pat McGrath is now running an "Xclusiv" offer where you can save on lipstick, lip gloss, lip pencil and eye shadow for up 50% off. If you like Pat McGrath cosmetics, this is a great deal, especially because this brand is known for being quite expensive. However, the cosmetics that come from this company are top-notch, so I've found the price to be well worth it. But it's even better that you can get some of these items for a lower price right now.

You'll mostly find that the majority of the products listed during this sale are BlitzTrance Lipstick for $19 (save $19) and Lust Gloss for $18 products, but there's PermaGel pencils and eye shadows like Eyedols and Eye Ecstasy that can round out your look. Pat McGrath lipstick and lip gloss are generally $38 and $28, respectively, and any lip trio products usually cost $75, but this deal is an exception. This is the best price so far for fans of this brand and anyone who have been waiting for a discount on these products.