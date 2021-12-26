James Webb Space Telescope launches US airlines delay, cancel flights as omicron spikes Tesla holiday light show Nintendo Switch OLED restock tracker PS5 restock tracker
Save up to 50% off children toys at Target

There are so many toys for kids that they'll be able to play for hours on end.

Just because Christmas is over doesn't mean you can't still get excellent prices on toys. Target is running a wonderful sale where you can save up to 50% on toys until Jan. 1. This Target deal is worth checking out if you know a child who would value getting more toys (I mean who doesn't), and if you are trying to save money at the same time.

There's a lot to sort through, so to avoid searching through several products, we've selected a few options across several toy categories that might pique your interest. But if you're interested in looking at all the toy deals available, don't hesitate to head over to Target today. 

L.O.L Surprise and Hatchimals

Hatchimals Pixies shimmer babies babysitter: $6
Target

Suitable for children aged five and above, this Hatchimal toy contains 11 parts and is ideal for those who enjoy collecting these toys not only for the surprise of seeing who "hatches" from these toy eggs, but also for their charming design.

$6 at Target

Action Figures

Fortnite Gingerbread Pack Core Polar Legends 3 Figure Pack: $15
Target

This set comes with three action figures with detailed art styles. With these three characters, kids can find their way to victory each battle they play out.

$15 at Target

Board Games

Monopoly space game: $17
Target

The space version of Monopoly is just like the original, just with a outer space twist. You build colonies, buy domes and purchase outer space properties. It's everything a kid would love in a game, but it's fun for the whole family.

$18 at Target

Building Kits and Arts and Crafts

Mega Construx Pokemon Jumbo Eevee and Pokeball Construction Set: $35
Target

If you have a child you know that loves building things and Pokemon, specifically the base from Pokemon Eevee, then pick this kit up. This kit comes with a buildable 11-inch Eevee and a 5-inch Poke ball. With over 1000 bricks and pieces, kids will bring this Pokemon to life in no time.

$35 at Target