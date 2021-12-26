Save up to 50% off children toys at Target

Just because Christmas is over doesn't mean you can't still get excellent prices on toys. Target is running a wonderful sale where you can until Jan. 1. This Target deal is worth checking out if you know a child who would value getting more toys (I mean who doesn't), and if you are trying to save money at the same time.

There's a lot to sort through, so to avoid searching through several products, we've selected a few options across several toy categories that might pique your interest. But if you're interested in looking at all the toy deals available, don't hesitate to today.

L.O.L Surprise and Hatchimals

Target Suitable for children aged five and above, this Hatchimal toy contains 11 parts and is ideal for those who enjoy collecting these toys not only for the surprise of seeing who "hatches" from these toy eggs, but also for their charming design.



















Action Figures

Target This set comes with three action figures with detailed art styles. With these three characters, kids can find their way to victory each battle they play out.





















Board Games

Target The space version of Monopoly is just like the original, just with a outer space twist. You build colonies, buy domes and purchase outer space properties. It's everything a kid would love in a game, but it's fun for the whole family.

















Building Kits and Arts and Crafts

Target If you have a child you know that loves building things and Pokemon, specifically the base from Pokemon Eevee, then pick this kit up. This kit comes with a buildable 11-inch Eevee and a 5-inch Poke ball. With over 1000 bricks and pieces, kids will bring this Pokemon to life in no time.