Save up to 50% off children toys at Target

Just because Christmas is over doesn't mean you can't still get excellent prices on toys. Target is running a wonderful sale where you can save up to 50% on toys until Jan. 1. This Target deal is worth checking out if you know a child who would value getting more toys (I mean who doesn't), and if you are trying to save money at the same time.
There's a lot to sort through, so to avoid searching through several products, we've selected a few options across several toy categories that might pique your interest. But if you're interested in looking at all the toy deals available, don't hesitate to head over to Target today.
L.O.L Surprise and Hatchimals
Suitable for children aged five and above, this Hatchimal toy contains 11 parts and is ideal for those who enjoy collecting these toys not only for the surprise of seeing who "hatches" from these toy eggs, but also for their charming design.
- L.O.L. Surprise! Limited edition Year of the Ox with 7 Surprises: $5
- Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Shimmer Babies 12-pack Egg Carton: $12
- Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Shimmer Babies: $2
- L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots with Hair Reveal and Music Mini Figurine: $8
- L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Honeylicious Fashion Doll 25 Surprises with Music: $18
Action Figures
This set comes with three action figures with detailed art styles. With these three characters, kids can find their way to victory each battle they play out.
- Masters of the Universe Origins Rise of Evil 2-pack: $16
- Marvel's X-Men Wolverine: $22
- Marvel's Contest of Champions: Doctor Strange: $22
- Masters of the Universe Masterverse Trade Up Faker Action Figure: $15
- Roblox Action Collection - Roblox's The Wild West Figures 6-Pack: $11
Board Games
The space version of Monopoly is just like the original, just with a outer space twist. You build colonies, buy domes and purchase outer space properties. It's everything a kid would love in a game, but it's fun for the whole family.
- Disney Villainous: Perfectly Wretched Expandalone Game: $16
- Space Invaders Cooperative Dexterity Board Game: $17
- Classic Blokus Board Game: $21
- Pictionary Board Game: $17
Building Kits and Arts and Crafts
If you have a child you know that loves building things and Pokemon, specifically the base from Pokemon Eevee, then pick this kit up. This kit comes with a buildable 11-inch Eevee and a 5-inch Poke ball. With over 1000 bricks and pieces, kids will bring this Pokemon to life in no time.