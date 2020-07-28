Save up to $45 organizing your garage with a Fleximount overhead storage rack

Fleximount

Summer is a good time to clean up and organize the garage, and there's probably no better way to remake your garage than by getting your stuff off the floor. Fleximounts overhead racks are ideal for the job -- they're easy to assemble, modular and give you a lot of easily accessed storage space. Right now, you can get a when you click the $45-off coupon on the product page. That's down from the regular price of $180, and represents the best price we've ever seen.

The rack is a rigid grid design and made from cold-rolled steel. It screws together securely and hangs from virtually any joist configuration -- you can run each of the 4x8 modular sections in parallel along a pair of joists or perpendicular across six studs, and supports a maximum load of about 600 pounds. The drop height can be anywhere from 22 to 40 inches from the ceiling. And you can combine as many as you need to blanket your ceiling in storage, or just install one or two as needed.

The $45 discount applies to the black finish, but you can also choose to get it finished in white for the same price: The when you apply the $40 discount from the $175 price.

I'm guessing that after this deal expires on Aug. 2 you might not see a price this good again until Black Friday. But by then, it'll be too cold to work in the garage.

