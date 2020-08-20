Save up to 45% on a rotary tool and mini circular saw for your household projects

TECCPO

Stuck mostly at home these days, this might be a good time to work on some of those projects collecting dust in the garage. And that means it might be a good time to round out your tool collection. Right now, I've got the bead on a deal for some tools from TECCPO: a variable speed rotary tool -- 45% off -- and a compact mini circular saw with laser guides that's 37% off.

TECCPO The TECCPO Compact Mini Circular Saw is usually priced at $57 but you can get it for $36 when you apply promo code EB2ETYFR at checkout. That''s 37% off. The deal will expire Friday night, Aug. 21. This is a 3 3/8-inch 3,700rpm compact mini circular saw that comes with three saw blades -- a 24T TCT (tungsten carbide-tipped) blade for wood, a 44T HSS (high-speed steel) blade for plastic and soft metal and a grit diamond blade for tile. You can use it for straight, plunge and flush cutting, and an easy-to-set depth gauge lever gives you an adjustable cutting depth up to 27mm. You even get a laser guide with a 7-inch scale ruler to help you cut an optimal straight line. It can handle most hobby projects, such as cutting through tile, wood, aluminum, plastic and flooring in a single pass. The saw weighs about 5 pounds.

TECCPO The TECCPO Rotary Tool Kit is usually priced at $36 but you can get it for $20 when you apply the coupon on the product page and promo code D66AXF65 at checkout. That''s 45% off. The deal expires Saturday, Aug. 22. This handy rotary tool comes in its own carrying case with a whopping 84 accessories -- grinding stones, cutting wheels, sanding discs and more. You also get a cutting guide, an auxiliary handle and a flexible driver shaft. Tool changes are quick thanks to the keyless chuck, which accepts accessories from 1/64 to 1/8 inch. The tool spins up to 35,000rpm, and comes with a two-year warranty.

