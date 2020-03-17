Amazon

I know, I know: Amazon tablets go on sale all the time. But right now I feel like we're living in a more tablet-necessary moment, especially with kids nationwide home from school indefinitely. Maybe it's opportunism on Amazon's part, and maybe it's just been a few weeks since the last sale. Either way, this is a great time to score a deal.

For a limited time, you can get the , which ties the all-time low price for that model. It normally sells for $99.99.

Also on sale right now, but for today only: The . Regular price: $79.99. It's available in your choice of four colors.

If you're the parent of a younger kid, the Kids Edition might be just the thing you need right now. It includes a kid-proof case (with stand, which is excellent), a two-year warranty (double the standard Fire tablet warranty) and a one-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which affords access to a boatload of kid-friendly content: apps, games, books and educational shows from the likes of PBS Kids and Nickelodeon.

Both tablets come with 16GB of storage, which isn't a ton for downloading things like games and movies -- but it's easily expandable via inexpensive microSD cards. Here's .

These are great tablets for the money, and excellent at slinging all manner of entertainment (and education) for everyone stuck at home.

Need a new board game? Ticket to Ride: London is on sale for $9

Days of Wonderr

On the flip side: "Everybody put down your screens and let's play a game!" I have mad love for Ticket to Ride, and right now Walmart has a sale on a quick-play, "compact" version: . Regular price: $19.82.

Designed for two to four players (ages 8 and up) and playable in just 10-15 minutes, the game challenges you to build the most and longest bus routes throughout London. (In the original game, it's all about trains.)

There's a great how-to-play video on the product page (and YouTube) that I recommend watching, as the rules can be just a little confusing until you get the knack of it.

