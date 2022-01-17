Yellowjackets finale recap KFC Beyond Fried Chicken Xbox Series S is on sale At-home COVID tests N95, KN95, KF94 masks Navient student loan settlement
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save up to 40% during Reebok's Buy More, Save More event

No more searching for your sole-mate. With Reebok's latest sale, you can afford to have them all.

reebok.jpg
Reebok/Screenshot by CNET

Shoes are all about fit, function and style, and finding the right one for all occasions can sometimes be a tall order. Why choose? With Reebok's Buy More, Save More sale, you can grab all sorts of styles including classics, cross training, running, slides and more. Save on all your favorites with 20% off purchases of $50 or more, 30% off purchases of $100 or more and 40% off purchases of $150 or more with code SAVEMORE at checkout now through Jan 22.

See at Reebok

Get back to your routine and snag everything you need for fun, fitness and more. Some exclusions apply, but most of the deals run sitewide. Whether you're grabbing that pair of kicks you've had your eye on for a while, acquiring apparel for your workout or falling in love with something totally new, this deal will help you hit the sweet spot between style and savings. 