Save up to $370 on gaming laptops from Amazon

Self-quarantine boredom is as good an excuse as any to upgrade your gaming rig. With the coronavirus pandemic canceling or suspending events far and wide and turning nights out into evenings in, you're likely in need of some new activities to break up the monotony of being stuck at home. And there are only so many loaves of bread you can bake in a week. If you want to get into PC gaming or upgrade your aging setup, a new gaming laptop can certainly help fill your self-isolating days and nights.

Here are three gaming laptops at or near their all-time low prices on Amazon. The Acer Predator Helios model features Nvidia's older GeForce GTX graphics, and the pricier rigs from Asus and MSI boast current GeForce RTX graphics that support real-time ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. (Minecraft fans can check out ray tracing soon.)

Sarah Tew/CNET This mobile gamer features a 15.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate powered by a ninth-gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce 1660 Ti graphics. A roomy 512GB SSD provides ample space to store games and other data, and Acer's patented AeroBlade fan should keep thermals in check without sounding like a jet engine. It was released at the end of last year for $1,500 and is now selling at its lowest price ever. We liked the larger, 17-inch version of this laptop for its aggressive styling and superthin cooling fan. Read our Acer Predator Helios 300 review.

MSI This 15.6-inch laptop from MSI uses the same Intel Core i7-9750H CPU and 16GB allotment of memory as the above Acer model, but upgrades the graphics to Nvidia's current-gen, entry-level GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and doubles the storage capacity with a 1TB SSD. With that amount of storage, you have plenty of room for photo- and video-creation projects in addition to housing, say, a large Stream library. The 15.6-inch display has a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's currently discounted by $99 from its list price of $1,499 -- not a huge cut, but $5 from its lowest price ever.