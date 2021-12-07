Omicron FAQ Halo Infinite review The Matrix Awakens appears Shang-Chi 2 Best movies of 2021 Best Christmas gifts 2021
Save up to 30% on 100 fun games and puzzles at Amazon today only

Find discounts on 5 Second Rule Disney Edition​, Funkoverse: Marvel 100, Jenga Giant​ and more.

screen-shot-2021-12-07-at-9-26-05-am.png

Amazon has deals on board games and puzzles today, including 5 Second Rule Disney Edition (shown above). 

 Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have passed, but you can still find some solid deals to make shopping for the holidays a little easier on your wallet. If you're a board game or puzzle fan (or just need to find a gift for someone who is), you'll want to check out the latest deals on Amazon. 

The e-commerce giant is offering up to 30% off on select games and puzzles today. Some of the games on the list include 5 Second Rule Disney Edition for $17.49 (originally priced at $25), Funkoverse: Marvel 100 4-Pack for $23 (originally $40) and Jenga Giant for $80 (originally $130), among others.

See at Amazon

