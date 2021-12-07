Save up to 30% on 100 fun games and puzzles at Amazon today only

Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have passed, but you can still find some solid deals to make shopping for the holidays a little easier on your wallet. If you're a board game or puzzle fan (or just need to find a gift for someone who is), you'll want to check out the latest deals on Amazon.

The e-commerce giant is offering up to 30% off on select games and puzzles today. Some of the games on the list include for $17.49 (originally priced at $25), for $23 (originally $40) and for $80 (originally $130), among others.