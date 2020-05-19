Save up to $250 on Asus, HP and Lenovo 2-in-1 laptops at Best Buy

Deal Savings Price





If you are in the market for a high-end, two-in-one laptop that can operate as a laptop and tablet, Best Buy currently has a pair on sale -- an Asus ZenBook Flip and Lenovo Yoga C940 -- that can save you $250. Both are 15-inch models better suited for laptop mode, where the large display provides plenty of screen real estate for multitasking professionals working from home. A 15.6-inch touch display can feel a bit unwieldy in tablet mode but provides an outlet for sketching and drawing as well as playing games and using other touchscreen apps when the workday is done. Plus, there's tent mode, which comes in handy for watching movies in bed.

Read more: Best laptops of 2020

Alternatively, if your two-in-one budget doesn't extend beyond $1,000, there's an HP Envy x360 that is discounted by $100 to bring its price down to a very reasonable $900.

If you're in the market for new laptops, of course, note that the Lenovo Memorial Day sale has some great deals, too.

With that said, let's hit the Best Buy sale.

Sarah Tew/CNET This Zenbook Flip features a 15.6-inch touch display with a 4K resolution as well as an unusual second display. Where a normal touchpad would be, on the Zenbook Flip is a phone-size touchscreen that doubles as a touchpad. Dubbed the ScreenPad, this 5.65-inch touchscreen lets you run, say, Spotify so you can keep an eye on your playlist or Facebook Messenger to view messages as they come in without needing to juggle windows on the main display. Powering the two displays is a robust configuration that includes the 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. For storage, the system supplies a huge, 1TB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Yoga C940 doesn't offer 4K resolution, and its touchpad doesn't double as a small, second screen, but it does offer strong performance and a sleek design. It can also instantly wake from sleep, one of the phonelike features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena, and includes a garaged, active pen for drawing and sketching on its big, 15.6-inch display. Its stereo speakers are also better than your average laptop's. The display features a 1,920x1,080 resolution powered by the ninth-gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of memory and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. A 512GB SSD supplies ample storage capacity. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.