Save up to $180 on Polar's best sports training and fitness watches

Fitbit might be the first thing you think of when it comes to ordinary fitness and sleep tracking, but ask a serious runner or cyclist what they wear, and you'll get a very different answer. Polar is the brand that's virtually synonymous with sports training and fitness wearables for people for whom training is a lifestyle. And this weekend, Polar is offering a discount on a trio of its watches -- 25% off the Vantage M and 30% off on two variations of the Vantage V.

Polar The Polar Vantage M is 25% off when you apply discount code FLASH25 at checkout, dropping the price from $280 to $210. A good choice for half-marathoners (but also offering a ton for cycles, swimmers, and other athletes), the Vantage M is an all-round multisport GPS watch with an integrated heart rate monitor and a 30-hour battery life.

Polar The Polar Vantage V is 30% off when you apply discount code FLASH30 at checkout, dropping the price from $500 to $350. Polar targets this watch at folks training for full marathons, multi-sport athletes, and triathlon trainers. This GPS and heart-rate-monitor-equipped wearable has an impressive 40-hour battery life and is waterproof to accommodate swimmers.

Polar The Polar Vantage V Titan is 30% off when you apply discount code FLASH30 at checkout, dropping the price from $600 to $420. The Tiran is Polar's premium multi-sport watch. Made of titanium, it's 7 grams lighter than the Vantage V, has a more scratch-resistant screen, and comes with new strap options.

