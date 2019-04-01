Save up to $150 during Best Buy's all-in-one sale

Dell

If Apple's new iMacs don't fit into your all-in-one budget, then you might consider a Windows-based all-in-one alternative for less. And right now is a good time for such considerations.

Best Best this week is running a sale on all-in-ones from Asus, Dell and Lenovo. Like the iMac, these systems boast a space-saving design that puts the PC components not inside a bulky tower but right behind the display. Unlike the iMac, these Windows-based all-in-ones feature a touchscreen. The touchscreen coupled with Microsoft's voice assistant, Cortana, gives you a number of ways to interact with the system and help make it a useful and convenient central hub in your home.

Let's get to the deals.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Dell Inspiron 23.8" Touchscreen All-In-One: $880 (save $150) Dell This Dell Inspiron features a 24-inch touch display with a 1920x1080 resolution. Behind the display sits an eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8700T CPU, an ample 12GB of RAM, integrated Intel graphics, and a roomy 1TB hard drive. The integrated graphics and traditional hard drive will hold back performance, but its CPU and RAM should be able to handle basic tasks and Web surfing without pause. See at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaCentre 520 23.8" Touchscreen All-In-One: $550 (save $130) Lenovo This 24-inch touchscreen all-in-one from Lenovo features the quad-core AMD Ryzen 3 2200GE CPU with integrated Vega 8 graphics. It also serves up 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. See at Best Buy

Asus Vivo AIO 23.8" Touchscreen All-In-One: $680 (save $120) Asus Like the other two all-in-one here, this Asus all-in-one features a 24-inch, 1080p touch display. Inside, it has an eighth-generation Intel i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, integrated Intel graphics and a 1TB hard drive. It also has a design that is clearly influenced by the Apple iMac. See at Best Buy

Read more: See all desktop reviews and the best desktops for 2019