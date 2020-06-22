Save up to $100 on a home security system right now

In the last few years, home security systems went from something few people had -- and those who did paid ridiculous fees for the privilege -- to something within reach of virtually every homeowner and apartment dweller. Thanks to DIY home monitoring systems, the price of security packages has plummeted, and if you're OK with monitoring the sensors yourself on a mobile app, you don't need to pay an ongoing subscription. There is a slew of options out there to choose from, but I found that a trio of popular options is on sale right now. If you've been on the fence, perhaps one of these will inspire you to install your own home security system.
There's a newer version of the Ring Alarm system, but this first-generation five-piece kit can be had for $70 off, including the value of the free Echo Dot.
You're not losing a lot by going with the older version of the Ring alarm. The second generation may have a somewhat sleeker design and additional emergency responder keys along with compatibility with more sensor add-ons, but this original kit is well well reviewed here on CNET. In the box, you get the base station, keypad, motion sensor, door sensor and range extender. Optional monitored service is an additional monthly fee. Read CNET's review of the Ring Alarm Security Kit.
The SimpliSafe five-piece kit is $100 right now, and that's just for starters. You can also save $105 on the SimpliSafe eight-piece kit, which is now $195 and get the gargantuan nine-piece SimpliSafe kit for $300, which is $100 off.
The five-piece kit includes the base station, keypad, motion sensor, door sensor and key fob. Monitored service is available for an optional monthly fee. Read CNET's review of the SimpliSafe Home Security Kit.
The SmartThings Home Monitoring System is strictly DIY -- there's no optional monitoring service. Which, if you're OK with keeping an eye on your phone when you go out, can save you some real money over the course of a year. This kit is 11% off and comes with the hub, two multipurpose entry sensors, a motion sensor and a smart outlet to control lights or appliances.
