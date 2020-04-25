Save today on the best National DNA Day 2020 deals

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

If you're waiting for National Pizza Day, I have some bad news: It doesn't roll around until next February. But today is the next best thing. Saturday, April 25, is National DNA Day, which commemorates the work of James Watson, Francis Crick, Rosalind Franklin and others in the groundbreaking 1953 study that described the structure of DNA. Fun fact: 50 years later on April 25, 2003, the Human Genome Project was declared complete, with virtually the entire human genome mapped over a span of 13 years. (Today, thanks to advances in computing power, it can be done in an hour.)

In honor of National DNA Day, various companies are offering discounts on DNA-based ancestry and genealogy kits. Here's what we've found:

Read more: Best DNA test in 2020: 23andMe, AncestryDNA and more compared

23andMe 23andMe is one of the pioneers of at-home consumer DNA testing. There are several tests to choose from, including Ancestry and Traits, which focuses on ancestry reporting and a DNA relative finder, or the Healthy and Ancestry service, which adds health predisposition and wellness reports to the ancestry package. For National DNA Day, you can save $50 on the Health and Ancestry for $149. Or you can get the Ancestry and Traits test for $79, which is $20 off the usual price.

FamilyTreeDNA FamilyTreeDNA's Family Finder kit offers basic ancestry testing, relying on autosomal DNA to determine the percentage breakdown of your origins, explore your connection with ancient groups, and possibly locate DNA relatives. In addition to the Family Finder Kit, FamilyTreeDNA is also offering the Y-DNA kit for $99 (down from $119) and the mtDNA kit for $139 (on sale from $159). Both of these kits dive more deeply into your family roots and heritage.

Living DNA Living DNA's test is quite comprehensive if you're researching your background. It covers your overall ancestry, motherline and fatherline, as well as DNA-matching to discover relatives in the Living DNA database. With an upgrade, you can also get a DNA wellness report.

Nebula Genomics Nebuila Genomics is a little different than most DNA sequencing services. The Whole Genome Sequencing kit decodes 100% of your DNA, producing 10,000 times more data than other tests. You'll also need to sign up for a Nebula Explore subscription plan that includes weekly updates and access to new tools. Get 10% ($30) off with discount code 10OFF at checkout.

Basepaws The Basepaws Cat DNA Test helps cat owners learn about their cat's breed, health, traits and habits. Right now, the kit is marked $30 off on the site, clocking in at $99. But there are two discounts you can use to lower the price even more: To celebrate National DNA Day, you can save $15. From now through April 26 apply coupon code CATDNA at checkout. That'll let you wrap your paws around the kit for $84.

at checkout. That'll let you wrap your paws around the kit for $84. After the DNA festivities are over, save $10 to get the Basepaws Cat DNA Kit for $89. Use the exclusive discount code CNET10 at checkout -- you can get this deal anytime.

Embark Assuming you can get Fido to sit still for a cheek swab, this kit will tell you your pup's breed, ancestry and even doggy relatives -- along with detailed DNA health data. The basic Breed Identification Kit is regularly $129, but thanks to DNA Day, you can get the more detailed Breed and Health Kit for just $20 more when you use code DNA50 at checkout (that's down from $199).

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest deals.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.